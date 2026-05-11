DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,000 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.12% of DexCom worth $32,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,122 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DexCom by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $60.61 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays set a $67.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore upgraded DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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