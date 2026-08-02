DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,751 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of DexCom worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in DexCom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $358,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,361 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,353. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,506 shares of company stock worth $7,205,258. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DexCom from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

Key DexCom News

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and higher outlook: DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by strong global demand and broader product access. Reuters article

DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by strong global demand and broader product access. Positive Sentiment: Product and market expansion: Growth is being supported by the G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitor, with DexCom targeting nearly 50% U.S. conversion by year-end, as well as expanded access and continued international growth. Margin improvement also contributed to a more constructive 2026 earnings narrative. Seeking Alpha article

Growth is being supported by the G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitor, with DexCom targeting nearly 50% U.S. conversion by year-end, as well as expanded access and continued international growth. Margin improvement also contributed to a more constructive 2026 earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target to $95, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $90, and UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $96 target. Benchmark also reaffirmed Buy, although its $82 target is below the referenced trading level. Benzinga analyst updates

Mizuho raised its price target to $95, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $90, and UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $96 target. Benchmark also reaffirmed Buy, although its $82 target is below the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation signals: JPMorgan raised its target substantially to $82 but retained a Neutral rating, indicating that some analysts view much of the improved outlook as already reflected in the stock.

JPMorgan raised its target substantially to $82 but retained a Neutral rating, indicating that some analysts view much of the improved outlook as already reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Quiver Quantitative data shows 14 insider sales and no purchases during the past six months. This is a potential cautionary signal, although it has not outweighed the earnings-driven optimism. Quiver Quantitative analysis

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. DexCom's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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