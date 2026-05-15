DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,667 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 24,303 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in DexCom were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in DexCom by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Get DexCom alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $81.00 price objective on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,412 shares of company stock valued at $278,143. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DexCom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DexCom wasn't on the list.

While DexCom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here