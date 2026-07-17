DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 3,019 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,146 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of DGS Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Analyst coverage referenced in article feed

Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Article title

Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Positive Sentiment: June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Article title

June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Article title

Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Article title

Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Article title

Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: AWS veteran Dave Brown’s departure after 19 years adds a bit of executive turnover risk to Amazon’s cloud unit, though replacement plans are already in place. Article title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0%

AMZN stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business's fifty day moving average price is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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