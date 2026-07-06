DGS Capital Management LLC Has $34.98 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 61,314 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 5.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Coinbase Global worth $34,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,921,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,082 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,082 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $165.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. President Capital increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Coinbase Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,446,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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