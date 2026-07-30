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Diageo plc $DEO Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Diageo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,808 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 477,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Diageo worth $102,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Diageo by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $99.00 target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

Diageo Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $89.16 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.45 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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