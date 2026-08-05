DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.64% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $59,231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,172,671 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,881 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 907.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,292,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,760 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,002,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,231,991 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,897 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $318.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.98 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DiamondRock Hospitality's payout ratio is 60.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier sold 20,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 95,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,402.84. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Merrill sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 84,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,899.80. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company's portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

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