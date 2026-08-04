Diesslin Group Inc. Has $38.84 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Diesslin Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,745 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 15.0% of Diesslin Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diesslin Group Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $38,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Shcp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $700.07 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $555.60 and a 1 year high of $748.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.64.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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