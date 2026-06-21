Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Digital Realty Trust worth $209,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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