Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $29,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $193.06 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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