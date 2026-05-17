Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 5,759.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,632 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.40% of Digital Realty Trust worth $210,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after purchasing an additional 854,828 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 961,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,159,000 after purchasing an additional 819,982 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,967,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $517,345,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,543,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:DLR opened at $188.52 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.16.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.41.

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Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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