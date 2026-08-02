DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN Stock Holdings Lessened by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,740 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,423 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.16% of DigitalOcean worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 638.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,630.74. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 573,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,423,980. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut DigitalOcean from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.57. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $187.50.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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