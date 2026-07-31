Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,080 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Insulet worth $77,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

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Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.79 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. UBS Group downgraded Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.38.

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Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage of Insulet with a Neutral rating and a $174 price target, indicating modest potential upside from the referenced share price but limited conviction in the near-term outlook. UBS Insulet coverage

UBS initiated coverage of Insulet with a rating and a $174 price target, indicating modest potential upside from the referenced share price but limited conviction in the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action against Insulet and certain officers, alleging that defective cannula manufacturing caused insulin under-delivery in millions of Omnipod devices and that the company failed to disclose related risks. Some notices identify the CEO and CFO as individual defendants. These are allegations, and the court has not determined that wrongdoing occurred. Insulet shareholder alert

Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action against Insulet and certain officers, alleging that defective cannula manufacturing caused insulin under-delivery in millions of Omnipod devices and that the company failed to disclose related risks. Some notices identify the CEO and CFO as individual defendants. These are allegations, and the court has not determined that wrongdoing occurred. Negative Sentiment: The main reported class periods run from February 21, 2025, or May 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. Investors are being urged to seek lead-plaintiff status by August 31, 2026. Continued legal-firm announcements increase visibility around potential litigation costs, regulatory scrutiny, reputational damage and possible compensation claims, creating an additional overhang for PODD shares. Rosen Insulet class action deadline

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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