Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 214,857 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 214,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.36% of Crane NXT worth $78,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2,449.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company's stock worth $95,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 632.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,357,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crane NXT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Crane NXT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities raised Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Crane NXT in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXT

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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