Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 27,893 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,064 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Shopify worth $92,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Trending Headlines about Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor focus remains on Shopify’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 5. Analysts and Zacks point to favorable earnings momentum and the possibility of a beat, while market participants are anticipating revenue growth in the “high twenties.” Strong guidance, gross merchandise volume, and merchant solutions results could support the stock. Shopify Earnings Expected to Grow

Investor focus remains on Shopify’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 5. Analysts and Zacks point to favorable earnings momentum and the possibility of a beat, while market participants are anticipating revenue growth in the “high twenties.” Strong guidance, gross merchandise volume, and merchant solutions results could support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Shopify is increasingly viewed as an artificial-intelligence commerce beneficiary. Its AI tools cover merchant operations, product discovery, and checkout, while rising AI-driven traffic and orders could strengthen its competitive position versus Meta Platforms. Shopify vs. Meta Platforms

Shopify is increasingly viewed as an artificial-intelligence commerce beneficiary. Its AI tools cover merchant operations, product discovery, and checkout, while rising AI-driven traffic and orders could strengthen its competitive position versus Meta Platforms. Positive Sentiment: A broader rotation into enterprise software, helped by lower Treasury yields and renewed confidence that AI spending extends beyond hyperscalers and chipmakers, has provided a favorable backdrop for Shopify and similar technology stocks. Zscaler, Shopify, and PTC Shares

A broader rotation into enterprise software, helped by lower Treasury yields and renewed confidence that AI spending extends beyond hyperscalers and chipmakers, has provided a favorable backdrop for Shopify and similar technology stocks. Neutral Sentiment: New ecosystem developments, including Shopify’s “Built for Shopify” app designation and the DoorDash native sales-channel integration, reinforce platform adoption and merchant reach but offer limited near-term financial data. Shopify and DoorDash Integration

New ecosystem developments, including Shopify’s “Built for Shopify” app designation and the DoorDash native sales-channel integration, reinforce platform adoption and merchant reach but offer limited near-term financial data. Negative Sentiment: Criticism of CEO Tobi Lütke over apparent support for giving wealthy shareholders greater voting power introduces a governance overhang, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Shopify CEO Voting-Power Criticism

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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