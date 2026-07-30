Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 38,261 Shares of Quaker Houghton $KWR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 38,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.32% of Quaker Houghton worth $93,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Quaker Houghton by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 755,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $103,771,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $66,785,000 after buying an additional 50,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $64,533,000 after buying an additional 118,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $55,793,000 after buying an additional 120,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company's stock.

Quaker Houghton Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE:KWR opened at $148.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.61. Quaker Houghton has a 1 year low of $111.42 and a 1 year high of $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.03). Quaker Houghton had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.22%.The company had revenue of $480.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Houghton will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Houghton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from Quaker Houghton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Quaker Houghton's payout ratio is currently 725.00%.

Quaker Houghton announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Quaker Houghton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quaker Houghton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Quaker Houghton in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Houghton from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 731 shares of Quaker Houghton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $106,557.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,655.96. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

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