Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 473,465 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260,618 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 473,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Dynatrace worth $83,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,262 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,858,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,888,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,177,000 after buying an additional 2,666,373 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,985,000 after buying an additional 2,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 123,910.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,881,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,728 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.5%

DT stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $54.01.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

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About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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