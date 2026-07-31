Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 68,780 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,292 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.93% of Veeco Instruments worth $80,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VECO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,548.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $904,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 85,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,532,475. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,393.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,705,270. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The business's revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Research cut Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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