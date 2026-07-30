Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 761,145 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453,736 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 761,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.44% of Hayward worth $99,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hayward by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 669.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAYW

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,117,323.52. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 222,389 shares of company stock worth $3,649,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Hayward

Here are the key news stories impacting Hayward this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Hayward reported adjusted EPS of $0.26, ahead of the $0.24 consensus and up from $0.24 a year earlier. Revenue rose 6.3% year over year to $318.38 million, exceeding estimates of $303.35 million. Hayward Holdings Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Hayward reported adjusted EPS of $0.26, ahead of the $0.24 consensus and up from $0.24 a year earlier. Revenue rose 6.3% year over year to $318.38 million, exceeding estimates of $303.35 million. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth and resilience: The earnings call emphasized continued business momentum and operational resilience, supporting the view that demand for Hayward’s pool, outdoor-living and flow-control products remains healthy. Hayward Holdings Earnings Call Highlights Growth, Resilience

The earnings call emphasized continued business momentum and operational resilience, supporting the view that demand for Hayward’s pool, outdoor-living and flow-control products remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance was reaffirmed: Hayward maintained its full-year revenue outlook of approximately $1.2 billion and EPS guidance of $0.84 to $0.87. Keeping the outlook intact reduces uncertainty, but the range is broadly in line with current expectations. Hayward Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Hayward maintained its full-year revenue outlook of approximately $1.2 billion and EPS guidance of $0.84 to $0.87. Keeping the outlook intact reduces uncertainty, but the range is broadly in line with current expectations. Negative Sentiment: Limited upside in the outlook: The midpoint of the $0.84-$0.87 EPS range is $0.855, slightly below the $0.86 analyst consensus. That modest shortfall could temper the positive reaction to the quarterly earnings beat.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.35 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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