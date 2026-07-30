Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 82,098 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401,852 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,098 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of CoStar Group worth $96,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,321,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $156,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 245,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,095 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after buying an additional 4,691,543 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key CoStar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoStar reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, above the $0.29 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 18.4% year over year to $925 million. Net income rose sharply, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, and the residential segment became profitable, signaling improving operating leverage. CoStar Group Q2 2026 Results

CoStar reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, above the $0.29 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 18.4% year over year to $925 million. Net income rose sharply, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, and the residential segment became profitable, signaling improving operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.32 to $1.39 is above the roughly $1.29 analyst consensus, which may support the longer-term investment case despite near-term concerns. Net new bookings also rose 3% sequentially to $69 million.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.32 to $1.39 is above the roughly $1.29 analyst consensus, which may support the longer-term investment case despite near-term concerns. Net new bookings also rose 3% sequentially to $69 million. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan, BTIG and Needham maintained bullish ratings, although each lowered its price target. Their revised targets still imply substantial upside from recent trading levels, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive relative to CoStar’s growth prospects.

JPMorgan, BTIG and Needham maintained bullish ratings, although each lowered its price target. Their revised targets still imply substantial upside from recent trading levels, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive relative to CoStar’s growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Apartments.com reported that U.S. apartment rents were essentially flat in July, rising 0.03% to a national average of $1,747. The eighth consecutive monthly increase is modestly encouraging for CoStar’s residential marketplace, but the limited growth indicates a muted near-term housing backdrop. Apartments.com July 2026 Rent Growth Report

Apartments.com reported that U.S. apartment rents were essentially flat in July, rising 0.03% to a national average of $1,747. The eighth consecutive monthly increase is modestly encouraging for CoStar’s residential marketplace, but the limited growth indicates a muted near-term housing backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $935 million to $945 million and EPS guidance of $0.31 to $0.34 are below consensus expectations of $970.1 million and $0.36, respectively. The outlook raises concerns about slower growth and contributed to the negative reaction following earnings.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $935 million to $945 million and EPS guidance of $0.31 to $0.34 are below consensus expectations of $970.1 million and $0.36, respectively. The outlook raises concerns about slower growth and contributed to the negative reaction following earnings. Negative Sentiment: Several firms reduced their targets, including JPMorgan to $52, BTIG to $42, Needham to $40, Citizens JMP to $35 and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $29. The cuts reflect lower near-term estimates and reinforce investor concerns about CoStar’s high valuation and execution risk.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CoStar Group from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.61.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.6%

CSGP stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 157.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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