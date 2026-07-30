Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 92,364 Shares of Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183,576 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 92,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Match Group worth $97,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Match Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,739 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Match Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Match Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $863.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $854.70 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 307.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Match Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Match Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Match Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTCH

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, Director Melissa Anne Brenner sold 5,141 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $184,767.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $582,874.92. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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