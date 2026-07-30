Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,694 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Fair Isaac worth $102,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fair Isaac alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Altrafin AG purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,374.32 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $1,998.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,220.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,237.75. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.17 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Fair Isaac

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were approximately $12.18 per share , exceeding analyst estimates. Fair Isaac also raised or maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at about $42.43 , modestly above the $42.06 consensus estimate. Fair Isaac Q3 earnings metrics

Adjusted earnings were approximately , exceeding analyst estimates. Fair Isaac also raised or maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at about , modestly above the $42.06 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Underlying profitability remained strong: revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million, operating profit rose 38.1% to $362.6 million, net income attributable to common shareholders climbed 30.5% to $237.2 million, and operating cash flow grew 32.9% to $380.4 million. Diluted EPS increased 41.2% year over year to $10.45 under the reported GAAP measure. FICO Q3 2026 earnings results

Underlying profitability remained strong: revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million, operating profit rose 38.1% to $362.6 million, net income attributable to common shareholders climbed 30.5% to $237.2 million, and operating cash flow grew 32.9% to $380.4 million. Diluted EPS increased 41.2% year over year to $10.45 under the reported GAAP measure. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was approximately $2.5 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations. The median analyst price target cited was $1,472, although published targets ranged widely from $1,225 to $1,700, reflecting differing views on valuation and growth.

Full-year revenue guidance was approximately $2.5 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations. The median analyst price target cited was $1,472, although published targets ranged widely from $1,225 to $1,700, reflecting differing views on valuation and growth. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $674.2 million fell short of estimates ranging from roughly $679 million to $692.4 million. For a premium-valued stock, the revenue miss raised concerns that growth may be slowing relative to expectations, despite the earnings beat.

Quarterly revenue of $674.2 million fell short of estimates ranging from roughly $679 million to $692.4 million. For a premium-valued stock, the revenue miss raised concerns that growth may be slowing relative to expectations, despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading data showed two FICO insider sales and no insider purchases during the past six months. Institutional activity was mixed, with 567 investors reducing positions compared with 324 adding shares, potentially adding to investor caution.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fair Isaac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fair Isaac wasn't on the list.

While Fair Isaac currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here