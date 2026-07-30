Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.30% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $102,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $366.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $362.11.

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Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.7%

KNSL opened at $376.57 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.20 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 28.49%.The firm had revenue of $548.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total transaction of $77,792.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,214.65. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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