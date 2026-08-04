Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 43,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.89% of Marcus & Millichap worth $39,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 773.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 227,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,372.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,267 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 160,566 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,073.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Marcus & Millichap had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.The business had revenue of $171.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 163.0%. Marcus & Millichap's dividend payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Marcus & Millichap from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMI

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap NYSE: MMI is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

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