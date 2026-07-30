Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,484 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 54,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of MarketAxess worth $95,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MarketAxess alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 698.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $195.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MarketAxess from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company's network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MarketAxess, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MarketAxess wasn't on the list.

While MarketAxess currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here