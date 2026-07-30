Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,003,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.96% of Huntsman worth $92,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 121.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,751 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,005.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,514 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,094 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.67.

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Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Huntsman Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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