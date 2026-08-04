Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. $SWBI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616,319 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 143,069 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.88% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $37,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,063 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,739 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 136.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,387 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,630 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SWBI

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $660.21 million, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.88. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $178.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Smith & Wesson Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.

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