Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,285 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $85,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $107.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Merit Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Merit reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.19, up from $1.01 a year earlier and well above the $0.96 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $418.8 million, exceeding expectations of $405.3 million. Merit Medical Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Merit reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.19, up from $1.01 a year earlier and well above the $0.96 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $418.8 million, exceeding expectations of $405.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved. GAAP operating margin expanded to 14.4% from 12.3%, while non-GAAP operating margin increased to 22.6% from 21.2%. GAAP EPS rose 20%, and non-GAAP EPS increased 18% year over year. Merit Medical Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

GAAP operating margin expanded to 14.4% from 12.3%, while non-GAAP operating margin increased to 22.6% from 21.2%. GAAP EPS rose 20%, and non-GAAP EPS increased 18% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised or reaffirmed above consensus. Merit provided 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.35, compared with the analyst consensus of $3.98. Revenue guidance of approximately $1.6 billion was in line with expectations, indicating that earnings growth and margin execution are key drivers of the outlook. Merit Medical Raises 2026 Outlook

Merit provided 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.35, compared with the analyst consensus of $3.98. Revenue guidance of approximately $1.6 billion was in line with expectations, indicating that earnings growth and margin execution are key drivers of the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and additional metric analysis may provide more detail on product demand, regional performance, and management’s expectations, but the headline release did not indicate a material change to the revenue outlook. MMSI Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call transcript and additional metric analysis may provide more detail on product demand, regional performance, and management’s expectations, but the headline release did not indicate a material change to the revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Cash generation weakened year to date. Operating cash flow fell 11% to $110.0 million, while free cash flow declined 14% to $76.6 million. Investors may monitor whether this reflects temporary working-capital needs or a more persistent pressure on cash conversion. Merit Medical Q2 Financial Highlights

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,921.49. The trade was a 39.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $418.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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