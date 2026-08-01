Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,437,843 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,831,288 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.30% of UiPath worth $75,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,114,941 shares of the company's stock worth $804,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UiPath by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,786 shares of the company's stock worth $213,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,438 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company's stock worth $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UiPath by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,310,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,499,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded UiPath from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.80.

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UiPath Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.80 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $418.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.54 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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