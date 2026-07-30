Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,954,494 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) by 106.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,787,420 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,954,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.55% of Amentum worth $98,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Amentum by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. NFSG Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company's stock.

Amentum Trading Down 6.9%

NYSE:AMTM opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Amentum had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Amentum's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amentum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amentum from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Report on AMTM

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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