Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 19,888 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,590 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of Virtu Financial worth $84,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Virtu Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Virtu Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. Virtu reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, above the $1.68 Zacks consensus estimate and $1.81 analyst consensus. EPS also increased from $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. Virtu Financial Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Virtu reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, above the $1.68 Zacks consensus estimate and $1.81 analyst consensus. EPS also increased from $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue substantially surpassed estimates. Quarterly revenue was reported at $1.19 billion, compared with the $687.23 million consensus estimate, reinforcing the benefit of strong trading activity and Virtu’s market-making operations. Virtu Financial Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue was reported at $1.19 billion, compared with the $687.23 million consensus estimate, reinforcing the benefit of strong trading activity and Virtu’s market-making operations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive. Virtu declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, equivalent to $0.96 annually and a stated 1.6% yield. Investors of record on September 1 will receive the payment on September 15. The company’s ongoing buybacks and cash generation were also cited as reasons for a bullish investment outlook. Virtu Financial Better Than the Market Expects

Virtu declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, equivalent to $0.96 annually and a stated 1.6% yield. Investors of record on September 1 will receive the payment on September 15. The company’s ongoing buybacks and cash generation were also cited as reasons for a bullish investment outlook. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth opportunities remain. An analyst reaffirmed a Buy thesis, pointing to Virtu’s execution-services and cryptocurrency businesses, low valuation and high cash generation.

An analyst reaffirmed a Buy thesis, pointing to Virtu’s execution-services and cryptocurrency businesses, low valuation and high cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus will shift to the earnings call and guidance. The results indicate strong current operating momentum, but future performance remains sensitive to trading volumes, market volatility and the sustainability of unusually high revenue levels.

The results indicate strong current operating momentum, but future performance remains sensitive to trading volumes, market volatility and the sustainability of unusually high revenue levels. Negative Sentiment: A law firm is soliciting Virtu shareholders. The notice asks investors to discuss potential fiduciary-duty claims involving company insiders; it does not establish wrongdoing or announce a regulatory action, but could create reputational or legal overhang. Virtu Financial Shareholder Notice

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:VIRT opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 51.63%. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Virtu Financial's payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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