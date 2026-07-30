Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 249,887 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,959,806 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 249,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $88,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 559,666 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,021 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,619 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,961 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc NYSE: HLX is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

See Also

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