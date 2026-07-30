Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 30,141 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,975 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 30,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.48% of NBT Bancorp worth $99,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,303 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the bank's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,388 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 165,550 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1,188.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,284 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $100,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ruth H. Mahoney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $765,544.80. The trade was a 23.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NBT Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting NBT Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: NBT Bancorp raised its quarterly dividend 8.1% to $0.40 per share, implying an annualized payout of $1.60 and an approximately 3% yield. The increase signals confidence in capital generation and may support investor demand for the stock. Why Did NBT Bancorp Announce a Higher Dividend?

NBT Bancorp raised its quarterly dividend 8.1% to $0.40 per share, implying an annualized payout of $1.60 and an approximately 3% yield. The increase signals confidence in capital generation and may support investor demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted robust momentum during the Q2 earnings call, including loan growth, progress in the deposit mix and strong earnings growth. The bank also set a relatively contained 2026 expense-growth target of 2.5% to 3%, which could help protect profitability. NBT Bancorp Earnings Call Highlights Robust Momentum

Management highlighted robust momentum during the Q2 earnings call, including loan growth, progress in the deposit mix and strong earnings growth. The bank also set a relatively contained 2026 expense-growth target of 2.5% to 3%, which could help protect profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed. Some analysts appear encouraged by the dividend and operating momentum, while others view NBTB as fully valued after its recent rally, limiting the potential for further near-term upside. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on NBT Bancorp

Analyst sentiment is mixed. Some analysts appear encouraged by the dividend and operating momentum, while others view NBTB as fully valued after its recent rally, limiting the potential for further near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter results were slightly below expectations: EPS was $1.01 versus the $1.02 consensus, while revenue of $186.69 million missed estimates of $188.81 million. The earnings and revenue shortfalls may temper enthusiasm despite the positive operating commentary. NBT Bancorp Looks Fully Valued After Q2 Earnings and Dividend Hike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.83.

Read Our Latest Report on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $39.19 and a one year high of $54.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.81 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NBT Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.17%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: NBTB is the bank holding company for NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service commercial bank that serves both individual and corporate clients across the Northeastern United States. Through its branch network and digital channels, the company offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking services, including business lending, treasury management, cash management and specialized industry financing. Its consumer banking platform provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other lending solutions tailored to meet personal and household financial needs.

In addition to traditional banking, NBT Bancorp delivers wealth management and fiduciary services through its trust division, offering investment advisory, trust administration, retirement planning and estate settlement.

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