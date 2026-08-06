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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 303,398 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Enerflex logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its Enerflex stake by 33.5% in the first quarter, adding 303,398 shares to own 1.21 million shares valued at approximately $25.3 million. Institutional investors collectively own 46.47% of the company.
  • Analysts hold a generally positive view of Enerflex, with five Buy ratings and three Holds producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $36.00.
  • Enerflex reported quarterly EPS of $0.35, exceeding estimates of $0.27, although revenue of $584 million fell short of the $607.26 million consensus forecast. Shares opened at $21.95, compared with a 52-week range of $8.04 to $29.15.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT - Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,011 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 303,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of Enerflex worth $25,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enerflex by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 242,985 shares of the company's stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,981,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Enerflex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enerflex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFXT

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE:EFXT opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.86. Enerflex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.26 million. Enerflex had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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