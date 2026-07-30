Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 50,007 Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,417 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.45% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $90,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSXY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 666.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Victoria's Secret & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Victoria’s Secret from $88 to $110 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying further upside based on the cited reference price. Benzinga analyst update

JPMorgan raised its price target on Victoria’s Secret from $88 to $110 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying further upside based on the cited reference price. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with one Strong Buy, six Buy and six Hold ratings. The average target price is approximately $88.70, while Barclays and Morgan Stanley have set targets of $108 and $99, respectively. Consensus analyst rating

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with one Strong Buy, six Buy and six Hold ratings. The average target price is approximately $88.70, while Barclays and Morgan Stanley have set targets of $108 and $99, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Recent business momentum has been favorable: first-quarter earnings of $0.60 per share exceeded the $0.29 consensus estimate, revenue reached $1.56 billion versus expectations of $1.52 billion, and the company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. Data-driven digital marketing is also helping attract new customers and support comparable sales growth. Zacks growth report

Recent business momentum has been favorable: first-quarter earnings of $0.60 per share exceeded the $0.29 consensus estimate, revenue reached $1.56 billion versus expectations of $1.52 billion, and the company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. Data-driven digital marketing is also helping attract new customers and support comparable sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional investors own approximately 90.3% of the outstanding shares, and several funds recently increased their positions. This indicates strong institutional participation but does not guarantee continued buying.

Institutional investors own approximately 90.3% of the outstanding shares, and several funds recently increased their positions. This indicates strong institutional participation but does not guarantee continued buying. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 798,920 shares for about $71.2 million on July 28, reducing its stake by 9.28%. The same investor also sold 289,479 shares for approximately $25.7 million on July 22 and has reported several other sales since June. Repeated insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment, particularly after the stock’s substantial rally. SEC ownership filing

Major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 798,920 shares for about $71.2 million on July 28, reducing its stake by 9.28%. The same investor also sold 289,479 shares for approximately $25.7 million on July 22 and has reported several other sales since June. Repeated insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment, particularly after the stock’s substantial rally. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 48 times earnings, Victoria’s Secret trades at a demanding valuation. Its debt-to-equity ratio is 1.17, while the quick ratio of 0.41 highlights limited immediately liquid assets, adding risk if operating conditions weaken.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSXY opened at $88.90 on Thursday. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.70.

View Our Latest Report on VSXY

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 798,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $71,223,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,810,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $696,317,753.65. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,500,000 shares of company stock worth $212,353,716 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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