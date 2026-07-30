Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 831,823 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,481,970 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 831,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.29% of ProPetro worth $93,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

ProPetro News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ProPetro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $305.81 million , slightly above the $304.48 million analyst estimate. The company also remains financially positioned with a current ratio of 1.64 and low debt relative to equity. ProPetro Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter revenue was , slightly above the $304.48 million analyst estimate. The company also remains financially positioned with a current ratio of 1.64 and low debt relative to equity. Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators suggest the stock may be oversold after a sharp recent decline. Zacks also noted broad analyst support through rising earnings estimates, which could provide a potential turnaround catalyst if operating results improve. ProPetro May Be Ripe for a Turnaround

Technical indicators suggest the stock may be oversold after a sharp recent decline. Zacks also noted broad analyst support through rising earnings estimates, which could provide a potential turnaround catalyst if operating results improve. Neutral Sentiment: Management reviewed second-quarter results and business conditions during the earnings call. Investors will look for details on fleet utilization, pricing, customer activity and the outlook for the pressure-pumping market. ProPetro Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management reviewed second-quarter results and business conditions during the earnings call. Investors will look for details on fleet utilization, pricing, customer activity and the outlook for the pressure-pumping market. Negative Sentiment: ProPetro reported a second-quarter loss of $0.07 per share , substantially below the consensus estimate of a $0.01 loss. The result matched the year-ago loss but reflected continued profitability pressure, including a negative net margin and negative return on equity. ProPetro Q2 Key Metrics

ProPetro reported a second-quarter loss of , substantially below the consensus estimate of a $0.01 loss. The result matched the year-ago loss but reflected continued profitability pressure, including a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue declined 6.3% year over year. The combination of weaker sales and a much wider-than-expected earnings shortfall is likely weighing on investor confidence despite the modest revenue beat. ProPetro Earnings Report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded ProPetro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PUMP

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 0.72.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.48 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

Further Reading

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