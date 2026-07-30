Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 883,118 Shares of RPC, Inc. $RES

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,543,337 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 883,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.66% of RPC worth $88,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,407 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 233,646 shares in the last quarter. IES Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $14,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 288,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,882,657 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 956,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,024 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,975 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Stock Down 0.5%

RES opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.13. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

RPC (NYSE:RES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. RPC had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $454.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.33.

Read Our Latest Report on RPC

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc NYSE: RES provides essential equipment and services to companies engaged in the exploration, production and maintenance of oil and natural gas wells. The firm operates as an equity interest holding company, partnering with a network of independent service businesses to deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings for well completion and production operations.

Through its affiliated service companies, RPC offers pressure pumping and fracturing services, coiled tubing and nitrogen pumping, downhole tools and telemetry solutions, well intervention and workover services, along with rental tools and supply-chain logistics.

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