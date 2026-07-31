Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,909 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 35,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.63% of Standex International worth $81,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Standex International by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Research upgraded Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SXI

Standex International Stock Up 4.6%

SXI opened at $287.19 on Friday. Standex International Corporation has a 12 month low of $163.29 and a 12 month high of $363.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business's 50-day moving average price is $304.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.90. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $228.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.47 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.18%.Standex International's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Standex International's payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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