Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,614 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 78,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.39% of MarineMax worth $26,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 93.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3,613.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,196 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MarineMax by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,313 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Northcoast Research set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MarineMax from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut MarineMax from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.40.

Read Our Latest Report on HZO

MarineMax Stock Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $800.67 million, a PE ratio of 258.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $611.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.29 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.42) EPS. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

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