Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.01% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $98,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $5,410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 157,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 6.6%

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $151.44 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $2.87. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum's quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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