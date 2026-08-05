Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,298,405 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 1,195,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.49% of Teladoc Health worth $34,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,632 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.12. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $606.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $145,977.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 389,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,891.22. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $60,322.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,291.43. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $299,058. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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