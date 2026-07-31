Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,670 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 63,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of Vicor worth $79,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vicor by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $206.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $382.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. Vicor had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 30.65%.The firm had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vicor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Vicor

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 3,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.97, for a total value of $1,096,968.81. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $685,382.40. This represents a 61.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.40, for a total value of $211,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,347,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,524,250,736. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,533 shares of company stock valued at $116,351,096. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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