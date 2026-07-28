Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.11% of NewMarket worth $124,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 100.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 1,442.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on NEU

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU stock opened at $773.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.55. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $580.03 and a 1 year high of $875.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $779.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.38.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report).

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