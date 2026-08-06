Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,315 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of Pitney Bowes worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Pitney Bowes from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.30 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.45.

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pitney Bowes news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 430,443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $7,846,975.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,633.70. This represents a 70.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,840,537 shares of company stock valued at $48,920,874. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.8%

PBI stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $453.94 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. Pitney Bowes's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Pitney Bowes's payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

Further Reading

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