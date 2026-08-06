Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,038 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 103,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Agilysys worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 25.4% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,580 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 143,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,018 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,682 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,975 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company's stock.

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Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company had revenue of $87.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agilysys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Agilysys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.60.

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About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

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