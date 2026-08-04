Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.37% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $40,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 2,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $231,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,213,022.48. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,144,452.64. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 88,029 shares of company stock worth $6,954,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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