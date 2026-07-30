Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 123,273 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.23% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $95,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SBCF alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,780 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,224,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $69,892,000 after buying an additional 76,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,088,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $222,732,000 after buying an additional 705,554 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 65,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2,562.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 74,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 7,552 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $235,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $225,816.52. This represents a 51.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $320,132.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,609.44. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $942,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.84 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's payout ratio is 50.00%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seacoast reported quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share , exceeding the $0.60 analyst consensus and rising from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately $210.0 million was broadly in line with, and marginally above, the cited consensus estimate. Seacoast Banking Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Seacoast reported quarterly earnings of , exceeding the $0.60 analyst consensus and rising from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately was broadly in line with, and marginally above, the cited consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: The year-over-year improvement in EPS supports the view that Seacoast is benefiting from better profitability, while its reported 14.42% net margin and 8.23% return on equity provide additional evidence of operating strength. Seacoast Banking Corporation Earnings Results

The year-over-year improvement in EPS supports the view that Seacoast is benefiting from better profitability, while its reported and provide additional evidence of operating strength. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s Q2 earnings call is the key source for investors seeking additional detail on loan growth, deposits, credit quality, expenses and the outlook for the remainder of 2026. The company is currently expected to generate approximately $2.51 in full-year EPS . Seacoast Banking Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s Q2 earnings call is the key source for investors seeking additional detail on loan growth, deposits, credit quality, expenses and the outlook for the remainder of 2026. The company is currently expected to generate approximately . Negative Sentiment: Coverage characterized the quarter as mixed, with some analyses pointing to a sales or revenue miss against their preferred benchmark despite the modest beat versus the consensus figure. That inconsistency may limit investor enthusiasm and indicates that underlying revenue trends deserve closer scrutiny. Seacoast Banking Misses Q2 Sales Expectations

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida wasn't on the list.

While Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here