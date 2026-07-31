Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of Badger Meter worth $82,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,867,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6,924.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Badger Meter News

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive on Badger Meter’s exposure to cellular advanced metering infrastructure, recurring digital-water software, BlueEdge solutions, sewer monitoring and data-center flow applications. Stable demand for smarter water and sewer networks could support long-term growth. Badger Meter Benefits From Smarter Water and Sewer Network Demand

Analyst commentary remains constructive on Badger Meter’s exposure to cellular advanced metering infrastructure, recurring digital-water software, BlueEdge solutions, sewer monitoring and data-center flow applications. Stable demand for smarter water and sewer networks could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: A recent analysis highlights Badger Meter’s share repurchase program and transition toward digital water software, suggesting management is returning capital while pursuing higher-value, potentially recurring revenue streams. Is Badger Meter’s Share Buyback Masking Or Highlighting Its Shift To Digital Water Software?

A recent analysis highlights Badger Meter’s share repurchase program and transition toward digital water software, suggesting management is returning capital while pursuing higher-value, potentially recurring revenue streams. Neutral Sentiment: Badger Meter narrowly exceeded second-quarter EPS expectations, reporting $1.02 versus the $1.01 consensus estimate. However, revenue of $220.3 million was slightly below expectations and declined 6.6% year over year, leaving investors focused on the pace and quality of recovery.

Badger Meter narrowly exceeded second-quarter EPS expectations, reporting $1.02 versus the $1.01 consensus estimate. However, revenue of $220.3 million was slightly below expectations and declined 6.6% year over year, leaving investors focused on the pace and quality of recovery. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are publicizing an August 3, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases from April 18, 2024, through April 16, 2026. The lawsuit alleges that Badger Meter made misleading statements or failed to disclose information about pulling forward customer orders, demand and near-term order trends; these allegations have not been proven. BMI Shareholder Action Reminder

Several law firms are publicizing an August 3, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases from April 18, 2024, through April 16, 2026. The lawsuit alleges that Badger Meter made misleading statements or failed to disclose information about pulling forward customer orders, demand and near-term order trends; these allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: The legal announcements add reputational, litigation and potential financial-risk concerns, while analyst coverage also points to margin pressure, uneven project timing and uncertainty around 2026 demand. Badger Meter’s Growth Story Hinges on Cellular AMI and BlueEdge Demand

Badger Meter Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $129.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMI

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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