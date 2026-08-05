Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 2,121.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,831 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,276,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of StandardAero worth $34,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in StandardAero by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter worth about $12,343,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,822,910.20. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

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StandardAero Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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