Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $100.68 Million Stock Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,741 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 50,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of Repligen worth $100,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $368,387,000. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,209,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $146,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $199,176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,599,061 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $753,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,683 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 9.05. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $175.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 193.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company had revenue of $204.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Repligen

Here are the key news stories impacting Repligen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat expectations: Repligen reported revenue of $204.1 million, up 11.9% year over year and above the $201.6 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.54, surpassing expectations of approximately $0.45 and rising from $0.37 a year earlier. Repligen Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2026 View

Repligen reported revenue of $204.1 million, up 11.9% year over year and above the $201.6 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.54, surpassing expectations of approximately $0.45 and rising from $0.37 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Guidance raised: Management increased its FY2026 organic revenue-growth outlook to 10.5%-13.5% and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09, above the roughly $2.00 analyst consensus. Total reported revenue is expected to reach $813 million-$835 million. Repligen Q2 Financial Results and Updated Guidance

Management increased its FY2026 organic revenue-growth outlook to 10.5%-13.5% and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09, above the roughly $2.00 analyst consensus. Total reported revenue is expected to reach $813 million-$835 million. Positive Sentiment: Improving operating performance: Organic growth reached 13%, while adjusted operating income rose 55% and adjusted operating margin expanded to 16.7% from 12.0%. Management cited continued order momentum and better visibility into the second half. Repligen Jumps After Q2 Beat and Higher Outlook

Organic growth reached 13%, while adjusted operating income rose 55% and adjusted operating margin expanded to 16.7% from 12.0%. Management cited continued order momentum and better visibility into the second half. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition catalyst: The planned acquisition of BioLife Solutions is expected to strengthen Repligen’s cell-therapy presence and potentially add recurring revenue, margin expansion and adjusted-EPS accretion. JPMorgan raised its price target from $165 to $175 and maintained an Overweight rating. JPMorgan Raises Repligen Price Target

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Repligen from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.07.

View Our Latest Report on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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